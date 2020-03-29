Detroit convention center to become makeshift hospital

(3/29/20) - A convention center in Detroit will be turned into a 900-bed medical site in response to the coronavirus.

The federal government says construction at TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Center, will begin after contracts are wrapped up in 24 to 36 hours.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in favor of the move.

She says a large alternate care facility in Detroit can help save lives.

Hospitals in southeastern Michigan have been overwhelmed by cases related to the coronavirus.

Henry Ford Health System says it had more than 500 patients at its hospitals Sunday morning.

