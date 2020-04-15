Detroit drops ticket against abortion protester during virus

(4/15/2020) - The city of Detroit has agreed to drop a misdemeanor ticket against a man who was accused of violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order while protesting outside an abortion clinic.

Detroit and the governor agree that Andrew Belanger’s conduct was not illegal. A settlement was approved Tuesday by a federal judge.

Belanger was ticketed on March 31 while protesting outside Scotsdale Women’s Center in Detroit. He said eight police cars and 15 officers were at the scene.

Belanger and anti-abortion allies sued, saying their First Amendment rights were violated.

