Detroit lawmaker to seek clemency for former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

(2/27/2020) - A Michigan lawmaker says she will request clemency for former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick during an upcoming trip to the White House.

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a Democrat from Detroit, is heading to Washington, D.C., for an African-American history celebration.

There, she plans to hand deliver a letter to President Donald Trump signed by other Detroit officials saying the sentence Kilpatrick received was disproportionate.

An an email to supporters, Gay-Dagnogo says, "No one is arguing the former mayor's guilt or innocence. What we're seeking is a conversation about the disproportionate sentencing that men of color experience at every level of the system."

Kilpatrick was Detroit's mayor from 2000 to 2008. He resigned following a corruption scandal and later was sentenced to 28 years in prison for racketeering, along with mail and wire fraud.