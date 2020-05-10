Detroit mom who beat COVID-19 while battling stage 4 cancer returns home in time for Mother's Day

(05/10/20) - How is this for inspiration? A Detroit mother of five was hospitalized for 40 days after contracting COVID-19. What makes her survival story so special is not just her fighting spirit, but the fact that she is also battling stage four lung cancer at the same time.

Rona Posey Jennings is home after battling COVID-19 and is looking to defeat cancer next. She is happy to celebrate this Mothers Day at home.

Watch the video to hear how Rona Posey Jennings says she pulled through.