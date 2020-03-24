Detroit police: Department staffer has died from coronavirus

(3/24/2020) - Detroit police say a department staffer has died from the coronavirus.

Detroit police Chief James Craig was scheduled to release details of that person’s death, role with the department and additional information at a Tuesday morning news conference.

The department's announcement that a staffer had died from COVID-19 comes a day after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Michigan residents to stay at home to stem the spread of the virus.

Whitmer's order took effect early Tuesday. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has said 282 police officers were off work awaiting test results or self-quarantining.

The department's website says it has about 2,200 officers.

