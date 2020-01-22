Detroit police linking 2020 homicides so far to marijuana

(1/22/2020) - Detroit's police chief says marijuana deals have been a common theme in many of the 17 homicides reported in the city this year.

Marijuana is legal under Michigan law, but small recreational sales aren't legal yet in Detroit. Police Chief James Craig said the illegal market still is thriving.

Craig told The Detroit News that marijuana on the street is cheaper. The Detroit City Council has banned recreational marijuana sales through Jan. 31.

Craig said his officers are focusing on arresting people who illegally carry guns while buying or selling marijuana.

