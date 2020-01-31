Detroit residents arrested for allegedly selling meth, Fentanyl in Northern Michigan

(1/31/2020) - Police arrested three Detroit residents were arrested after two of them allegedly sold methamphetamine and Fentanyl to undercover officers in Northern Michigan.

Members of the Straits Area Narcotics Team arranged the purchase of drugs in Wolverine on Monday. Police say two suspects drove from Detroit to the town to sell meth and Fentanyl to officers.

Uniformed police officers pulled over the suspects' vehicle heading south on I-75 after the sale. Police arrested 33-year-old Kevin Hairston and 31-year-old Tiera Bennett during the traffic stop.

Investigators in Cheboygan County contacted the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team in Detroit, which obtained search warrants for a residence connected with the suspects.

Police arrested 40-year-old Brian McAfee while serving the search warrant. They seized an undisclosed amount of meth and other evidence from the home, investigators say.

Bennett, Hairston and McAfee all were arrested on charges of conspiracy to deliver meth and conspiracy to deliver Fentanyl.

Hairston and McAfee are being charged as four-time habitual offenders, which means they could face up to life in prison if convicted. Bennett faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

All three suspects remained in the Cheboygan County Jail on Friday.