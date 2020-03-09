Detroit set to restore water service amid coronavirus fears

(3/9/2020) - Detroit residents who have had their water service shut off due to nonpayment of bills can have it restored under a plan that aims to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Officials announced Monday that the Coronavirus Water Restart Plan will be in effect for the duration of the virus’s global outbreak.

A water department spokesman says close to 3,000 households have had service disconnected. Several thousand others have been notified this year of pending shutoffs.

The state will cover the costs of re-connection for the first 30 days. Customers then can have service restored or keep their water on for $25 per month.

