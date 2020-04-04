Detroit sports teams help Gov. Whitmer with call to action video

(04/04/20) - The Detroit Lions, Pistons, Red Wings and Tigers want nurses and doctors to come to Michigan to assist in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford and head coach Matt Patricia are among those sports professionals teaming with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to urgently answer a need.

“We’re calling on doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other health care professionals to volunteer to sign up to help us fight COVID-19 and save lives,” Stafford said.

Whitmer said the health care professionals on the front lines of the pandemic today "can't do it alone." She wants qualified health care professionals across the country to come to Michigan to chip in.

“We’ll share your information with hospitals and reach out soon if there’s a good fit for you,” Patricia said.

Other participants in the video include Dwane Casey, head coach of the Detroit Pistons; Ron Gardenhire, manager of the Detroit Tigers, and Jeff Blashill, head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

You can watch the call to action video here.