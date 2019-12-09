Detroit woman charged with murder in death of toddler son

(12/9/2019) - Authorities have charged a Detroit woman with murder in the death of her 20-month-old son.

Twenty-year-old Rhionna Nichols was arraigned Monday afternoon on murder, child abuse and torture charges. Prosecutors accuse Nichols of causing head trauma that led to her son's death.

She was jailed without bond, and it wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.

Emergency medical workers were called to a home last Thursday, where they found the boy unconscious. They took him to a hospital, where he died.

Nichols' next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.