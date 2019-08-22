Devastated: Community reacts to shooting death of 11-year-old girl

(8/22/2019) - Questions continue to swirl two days after an 11-year old girl is shot to death.

Her family and friends are in mourning.

Addison Redman was found in her Gratiot County home Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Morris said the pathologist ruled the case a homicide, but investigators believe it still could have been a terrible accident.

"She was a very special, sweet charming young lady," said Brian Gardner, who is director of the Gratiot County Fair For Youth.

Redman loved to compete at the fair. She finished second in the Large Animal Junior Showmanship Sweepstakes just a few weeks ago.

"She would walk into the office and she would have a hug smile on her face, and that smile was always infectious," Gardner said.

He was shocked at the news that Redman was found shot to death at her Tyler Road home in Arcada Township south of Alma.

Morris said Redman was home alone when a sibling found her body. The sibling called one of the parents, who then called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Morris said police have a person of interest in the case, but that person is not in custody. The gun used in the shooting was not found at the home, but several guns have been seized by investigators.

Morris would not say where the guns were taken from.

Redman was preparing to enter sixth grade at Alma Public Schools. The district offered counseling Thursday at the middle and high schools.

Gardner said that while Redman loved to compete at the fair, she also thought about her competitors.

"What I think was really special about Addison is, she not only came in here to show, but she was great at helping other people, even though that would show against her. She would do that," Gardner said.

As the questions of how she died continue, the pain for this community will linger for quite some time.

"I am devastated. I am devastated for the family. They are very special to us here," Gardner said.

A Michigan State Police Crime Lab is assisting the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.