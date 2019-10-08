Dick’s Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of AR-15s

Dick’s Sporting Goods has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault weapons, according to CEO Ed Stack, who made the announcement in a recent interview.

He said the company turned the AR-15 rifles into scrap metal to keep them off the street.

The move comes after Dick’s made the decision to stop carrying the rifles following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 people dead. The company sold the shooter a shotgun.

Even though it wasn’t the weapon used in the shooting, that massacre largely impacted the company’s actions.

Dick’s also said it would stop selling high-capacity magazines and raised its gun purchasing age to 21 from 18.

Stack said in the interview that the changes cost the company nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in sales.

Stack details his thought process behind his stand on guns in a book coming out Tuesday, “It’s How We Play The Game: Build a Business. Take a Stand. Make a Difference.”

