'Dictatorship' led to Chesaning police chief's ouster, 'embarrassed' councilman says

(7/3/2019) - Some outraged Chesaning residents hope former Police Chief Stacey Wilburn isn't the only person to lose their job after a controversial vote Tuesday evening.

Former Chesaning Police Chief Stacey Wilburn was removed from her position after a 5-2 vote by the village council.

The village council voted 5-2 to terminate Wilburn's contract despite an outpouring of support for her during the meeting. Now, some of those residents want to explore recall options against five council members who voted yes.

"I thought it was a total disgrace," said Mike Navarre, who is a former reserve officer for the Chesaning Police Department.

Wilburn has been a police officer for 14 years and worked as Chesaning's chief for the past 11 years. But Village President Joseph Sedlar alleges Wilburn missed too much work time, failed to return phone calls and racked up complaints from subordinate officers, among other concerns.

Wilburn could not be reached for comment. Chesaning still has one full-time and two part-time officers.

"I am almost embarrassed to say I am on the council now," said Mike Cicalo, who was one of two council members to vote against Wilburn's termination.

Cicalo said Sedlar was the only person pushing for Wilburn's dismissal. He claimed Sedlar has wanted to get rid of Wilburn for a long time.

"To me, it's like a dictatorship and you're going to go along for the ride," Cicalo said.

Navarre, who said he will no longer be a reserve officer because of Wilburn's firing, agrees.

"He's a bully and coward and he bullied other people to do it," he said of Sedlar's tactics.

Sedlar claims Wilburn was a bad administrator and he doesn't have a personal vendetta against her.

Many people are sad and angry to see Wilburn go.

"Just three weeks ago, my father had a heart attack," said resident Scott Hewitt. "Chief Stacey was the first to respond even before the ambulance crew got there."

He is among the residents exploring their village council recall options.

"There are five council members last night that voted to remove Stacey, completely ignoring the fact there were over 40 community members there, every one of whom was speaking in support of her," Hewitt said.