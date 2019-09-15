Dierks Bentley impresses fans as headliner for Ally Challenge Community Concert

(09/14/19) - The Ally Challenge took it to the next level on Saturday night.

They brought in one of country's biggest stars for the second annual Community Concert.

If you arrived earlier in the day, you'd say you were on a golf course. However, if you stayed for the Saturday night headliner, Dierks Bentley, you'd say you were somewhere on a beach.

"His music is just amazing. I feel like it's always really catchy. It's fun to sing along to. I love his 'Drunk on a Plane' song," one fan said.

Another fan added, "Country music brings me so much joy and happiness. I'm just excited for this concert, and I think he'll put on a great show just like he always does."

Dierks opened up with "Burning Man," the second single from his 2018 album "The Mountain."

Some of his other notable hits were, "Woman, Amen" and "Black."

To see Dierks Bentley live in concert at Warwick Hills, fans had to pay just $50. They didn't get just that, though. It also included access to the full activities for the day, including the Celebrity Shootout.

It was an event people say anyone could enjoy at an affordable price.

"It's fantastic. Honestly, we paid more to see less famous people at other music venues," one fan said.

Another added, "It's huge, especially for this area. That's what we need. Draw crowds."

One fan said, "This is great. Everything is wonderful. Tons of people with lots of things to do, family-friendly, and we're about to have a really good time with the Dierks Bentley Concert."

The Ally Challenge will wrap up on Sunday.

Gates open at 7 in the morning, and there will be a trophy presentation after the final tournament round.