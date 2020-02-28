Difficult, busy week, prompts call for help at mid-Michigan fire department

It's been a busy week for firefighters in Bridgeport Township.

There have been two fires.

In one, a mother and her young child died.

The difficult week comes as the fire department, as many others in mid-Michigan, is looking for on-call firefighters.

The Bridgeport fire chief says a little over twenty years ago, there were 36 people available to fight fires in the township. Today, its just 18, and Dave Smigiel doesn't see that trend changing.

"We are currently at about 24 calls," says the fire chief.

24 times Bridgeport fire personnel were called out since Monday, including the two fires, accidents, and medical runs.

The department has just two full-time fire fighters, including Smiegel and Captain Rob Miller. A third full-time position is open. Another 15 people are paid on-call trained firefighters.

"These are the same people that have to go to a nine to five job to make a living," says Smigiel.

Fewer people are answering the call to become an on-call firefighter.

"The desire to do it has gone away," he says.

There are a variety of reasons for the declining desire. Pay could be one.

"Our firefighters get paid ten dollars and fifty cents an hour, officers a dollar more," Smigiel says.

Smigiel says some people join the department, but then realize, this is a lot of work.

"Holy cow, that thing never stops, waking up at two in the morning, you want me here at two in the afternoon, then there is training, and then there is this, some people will say not enough time, its not worth it," the chief says.

"Someday I want to be a full time firefighter, like that's always been my dream," says Diego Smigiel.

He is on call in Bridgeport. But he can't respond to all calls because of his other job.

"I can't leave at all from there," he says.

Diego Smigiel's dad is on the department, his uncle is the chief. Following in the footsteps of family has led him to firefighting.

:Not a lot of people my age know anything about firefighting or that interested in it," Diego says.

"We are always looking for the individual that are thinking, okay, in some way I would like to help," says the chief.

But there are fewer and fewer individuals thinking that, which could eventually affect response times.

"Until you call 9-1-1, you need our help, its out of sight, out of mind," Chief Smigiel says.

