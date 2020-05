(5/20/2020) - Saginaw County Emergency Management is warning that a dike on Misteguay Creek in Albee Township is showing signs of a possible breach.

Residents on Townline Road between Misteguay Creek and M-13 are advised to keep a close eye on water levels and be prepared to take immediate action if the dike fails.

The Saginaw County Drain Commissioner's Office is at the dike working to shore up the structure.