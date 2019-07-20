Diocese of Saginaw releases names of priests accused of abuse

(07/20/19) — The Diocese of Saginaw has released the names of priests from two religious communities who were credibly accused of abuse of a minor.

The Capuchin Order provided names of the following clergy who were involved in ministry in the Diocese of Saginaw.

The Capuchins noted that the allegations against the following clergy did not arise in the Diocese of Saginaw.

One additional name, John S. Rabideau, OMV (Oblates of the Virgin Mary) was also added to the diocesan website.

Rabideau was never assigned to ministry in the Diocese of Saginaw.

• Benedict Adams, OFM Cap, deceased

• Baldwin Beyer, OFM Cap, deceased

• Art Cooney, OFM Cap

• James LaRéau, OFM Cap, deceased

• John Steven Rabideau, OMV (Oblates of the Virgin Mary)

• Austin Schlaefer, OFM Cap, deceased

• Ken Stewart, OFM Cap

• Elmer Stoffel, OFM Cap, deceased

If you are a victim of clergy abuse or know of someone who is, you are urged to make direct contact with local law enforcement and the Michigan Attorney General’s investigation hotline at 844-324-3374.

You are also welcome to contact the Victim Assistance Coordinator at 989-797-6682 or victim.assistance@dioceseofsaginaw.org.

The Victim Assistance Coordinator can assist victims in obtaining counseling services.

If you have cause to suspect a child or young person is being neglected or abused by anyone, immediately contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at its 24/7 hotline number: 855.444.3911.

If you are currently witnessing child abuse or neglect, call 911.