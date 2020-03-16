Diocese of Saginaw suspends all public masses through Sunday, April 5

(03/16/2020) - The Diocese of Saginaw is taking its own widespread steps to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by canceling public mass for three weeks.

In a statement posted to the diocese website, Bishop Robert Gruss says doing so was a very tough decision.

"...in a greater abundance of caution and from what I have heard from the local healthcare professionals, I believe it is in the best interest given these 'extraordinary' times. Therefore, beginning tomorrow March 17 through Sunday, April 5, I am temporarily suspending all public Masses throughout the Diocese of Saginaw," explains Bishop Gruss. "This action of suspending all public Masses flows from the Catholic Church’s essential belief in the preciousness of every human life."

Bishop Gruss says he has been monitoring the situation and talking with local healthcare professionals and feels this move is necessary to keep everyone safe and at a distance.

"What we do now, I hope and pray, will reduce the time and impact this coronavirus will have on the vulnerable people in our congregations and communities," says Bishop Gruss.

watch the Bishop's message below.

Further details regarding livestream and televised daily celebration of the Mass will soon be made available.

