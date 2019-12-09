Diplomat Pharmacy joining forces with Minnesota company

(12/9/2019) - Diplomat Pharmacy is getting new life with a sale announced on Monday.

The Flint-based specialty pharmacy is being acquired by Minnesota-based OptumRX, which is a division of health care giant UnitedHealth.

Under the deal, OptumRX will acquire Diplomat's common stock for $4 per share and assume debt. Diplomat's stock was valued at about $16 per share a year ago.

The deal is valued at about $303 million. Diplomat's board of directors has approved the sale.

“This combination will expand the innovative specialty pharmacy and infusion solutions OptumRx can offer to the consumers and clients we serve, helping ensure people get the right medications and services at the right time, in the right setting,” said John Prince, chief executive officer of OptumRx.

At least 1,400 people work for Diplomat in Flint, making it the sixth largest employer in the city. The company reported a $177 million loss in the third quarter amid difficulty paying back debts.

“Our board of directors carefully considered a variety of strategic options and concluded that joining OptumRx is in the best interests of our shareholders, employees and the clients and patients we serve,” said Brian Griffin, chairman and chief executive officer of Diplomat.

Monday's announcement did not include any details about when the merger would be finalized and how it would affect employees.

Back in 2010, the company underwent a major expansion and moved its headquarters from Swartz Creek to a former General Motors Facility on Saginaw Street on Flint's south side. It's goal was to create jobs in a town where it could make an impact with a workforce ready to learn.

Diplomat's founder Philip Hagerman, who still owns about 23% of the company's stock, plans to include his ownership stake in the deal with OptumRX.

“Since co-founding the company in 1975 with my father, I have had the honor of helping to transform Diplomat into a specialty pharmacy services leader,” he said. “This combination will create significant value for Diplomat’s specialty pharmacy consumers and clients, and I look forward to the combined companies’ future success.”

Diplomat Pharmacy has been in Mid-Michigan for decades. The company offers specialized medication for patients with complex medical conditions like cancer, HIV and multiple sclerosis.