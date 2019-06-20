Disney hikes cost of annual passes

Walt Disney World Resort has significantly increased the cost of its annual park passes.

The Disney Platinum and Platinum Plus Pass increased by $225, with Platinum now priced at $1,219 and Platinum Plus now costing $1,119.

The Premier Passport increased by $150 to $2,099.

The move comes ahead of the Aug. 29 opening of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla.

Disneyland’s new Star Wars land opened May 31 at the Disney property in Anaheim, Calif.

Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier annual passholders will get early access to the attraction.

