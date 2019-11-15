Distracted drivers in Swartz Creek could get pulled over

(11/15/19) - If you choose to do anything in your car other than driving, you're dividing your attention.

That can put yourself, and others at risk.

Now one mid-Michigan community taking measures so drivers pay more attention on the road.

Last month, the City of Swartz Creek passed a "Distracted Driving Ordinance."

The goal is to make sure drivers are focused on driving and only driving.

Distracted driving is becoming a bigger issue for more and more mid-Michigan communities.

"I probably have, not from using my cell phone. I'm very careful about that. But, I have been known to be eating while I am driving," said Peggy Soth, a Swartz Creek resident.

From your car's electronics...to cell phones, technology is making it easier to take your eyes off the road.

"I almost got hit by a car. He was on his phone, and I just walked, trying to get cigarettes and gas, and he almost hit me with his car, just for being on the phone," commented Swartz Creek resident Lee Seelye.

Swartz Creek's ordinance, which goes into effect Wednesday, November 27th, makes it a civil infraction to do anything that results in not being in total control of your vehicle while it is in motion.

"Sometimes three quarters of the drivers driving on our streets, are distracted by cell phones and other electronic devices," said Swartz Creek Mayor David Krueger. "Others are distracted by other things that your'e doing in a car. And we realized that a car can be a very dangerous weapon."

That includes using your cell phone, except for emergencies, grooming, eating, reading or writing,

"I think it needs to be cracked down everywhere, whether it be expressways, downtown, everywhere, it needs to be cracked down and enforced, because it's honestly getting out of hand," added Christopher Bailey."

"Our DPW workers were feeling threatened when they're working on the roads to fix things, because cars were often going by and the drivers were not paying attention," Mayor Krueger explained.

While you can get pulled over, there currently is no plan to issue a ticket.

However, in Troy, the community where Swartz Creek got its inspiration, you can be fined $200 dollars.

