Do Not Eat: Hunters advised to avoid deer meat around Oscoda Township marsh

(9/18/2019) - Hunters again are being warned to avoid eating meat from deer taken around Clark's Marsh in Oscoda Township.

The marsh near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base is contaminated with PFAS, which deer may have ingested by drinking the water or feeding on wildlife.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Natural Resources have established a Do Not Eat Advisory for an area five miles around Clark's Marsh.

The advisory was put in place last fall in advance of the 2018 deer hunting season after meat samples from deer taken around the marsh showed high levels of PFAS, which likely cause cancer.

Signs will be posted in the advisory area for hunters.

Fishermen also are warned to avoid consuming any fish caught in Clark's Marsh.

State health and wildlife officials plan to harvest more deer, turkeys and waterfowl from the area next year to determine the breadth of the problem.