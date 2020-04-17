Doctor: People with health woes might be avoiding emergency rooms due to COVID-19

Hospitals in mid-Michigan and nationwide say they've noticed a disturbing trend, fewer people visiting emergency rooms.

The worry is those who nee medical attention aren't going for fear of catching the Coronavirus.

Emergency room visits are down over the last month or so.

One doctor thinks people might be ignoring symptoms or other serious medical issues.

Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw has not been hard hit by people coming into the hospital with coronavirus. Aaron Smith is the Clinical Operations Coordinator at Covenant.

He says the healthcare system is concerned because the number of people visiting the emergency room for other medical issues, like heart trouble and other illnesses, is way down.

"Locally here in Saginaw, we do have some sick people, but people are actually quite afraid to come to the hospital, we are not seeing as much as normal volume, as people with appendicitis and heart attacks, things of that nature, we are quite concerned," Dr. Smith says.

Emergency room visits overall are down fifty percent. Smith says this is not just happening at Covenant.

"I have talked to some of primary care partners in our area and they have to work very hard to convince their patients to come to the emergency department," he says.

Covenant has set up a site away from the main hospital where its administering COVID-19 tests to people who meet the criteria for testing.

Smith says anyone coming to the emergency room with potential coronavirus symptoms aren't kept with other waiting patients.

"If you have respiratory symptoms you are actually taken to a separate area, a separate entrance," Smith says.

He says people ignoring warning signs of a heart attack like chest pain, or possibly abdominal pain, which could be appendicitis, should not put off a trip to the emergency room.

"I understand their concern for coronavirus, but we also need to be concerned about the normal things that people suffer from day to day," Smith says.

Covenant Healthcare's emergency room usually sees 94,000 patients each year.

But so far this year, the pace is down to about half that.

