Doctor explains how older adults with heart disease can better manage mental health

(02/22/20) - All month we are helping spread awareness about heart health.

You may have not known this, but 85 percent of seniors without heart disease are concerned about being diagnosed with the condition.

That's one of the key findings from the Oak Street Health 2020 Senior Heart Health Survey.

The survey also found that primary care physicians can do more to help seniors cope and respondents with heart disease reported their diagnosis has had a negative impact on their mental health.

Lack of energy is the number one symptom of respondents who reported being diagnosed with heart disease (39%), followed by increased anxiety (20%) and a severe lack of motivation (20%).

Dr. Mark Bustamante, executive medical director for Oak Street Health, joined us in studio to discuss ways seniors can manage mental health while living with heart disease and ways to prevent heart disease.

Check out the attached video to watch his complete interview.

Flint area Oak Street Health locations include:

● 3525 Saginaw Road in Burton

● 102 W. Pierson Road in Flint

Detroit area Oak Street Health locations include:

● 27155 Cherry Hill Road in Dearborn Heights

● 1142 E 9 Mile Road in Hazel Park

● 11260 E Jefferson Avenue in Detroit

● 18610 Fenkell Avenue in Detroit

● 13667 Eureka Road in Southgate

● Three new centers are coming to the Detroit metro area (Roseville,

Highland Park and Pontiac) in late spring.

