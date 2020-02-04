Doctor shortage: A looming American health crisis

02/04/2020 - In the mid-2000s, the American Association of Medical Colleges saw a potential crisis on the horizon.

They predicted the nation would experience a doctor shortfall by the year 2032.

The data reveals there could be more than 100,000 fewer doctors nationwide, which can be attributed to many factors.

The population is aging but so is the current physician pool. Nearly 35 percent of doctors are over the age of 60.

Tina Thompson, is the senior associate dean of academic affairs at the Central Michigan University College of Medicine. She said another problem is fewer young people are entering into the profession.

"We also have a slowing birthrate,” she said.

The new crop of medical students have much different demands than their predecessors. Thompson said there is a lot of emphasis on work-life balance.

"So you are not going to have graduates now who want to spend or are willing to spend 80, 90 hours,100 hours a week practicing medicine,” she said.

First-year medical student Robert Muterspaugh said the medical profession has to take a harder look at finding balance for new physicians.

"I think it is increasingly important to this generation of medical students because they are become aware of the impact its having on current physicians and their burnout and that sort of thing," he said.

Muterspaugh is a non-traditional, first-year medical student at CMU. He is a husband and a father and had a career in chemistry before enrolling in medical school.

"I wanted to utilize science and problem solving and lifelong learning and all of those things that come along with a career in the sciences. But I also wanted to have the connection with people and the positive impact I could make in the field of medicine," he said.

Muterspaugh is aware of the projected physician shortage, especially in the area of primary care physicians. Only a quarter of all U.S. medical school graduates go into primary care -- half of what it used to be a few decades ago.

“You know, you think that a primary care doctor makes a lot of money, but when you frame it in the light of amount of debt and the amount of time invested," Muterspaugh said.

He believes students are weighing that cost to gain.

"I think a lot of people are weighing it to be not worth it," Muterspaugh said.

A physician shortage could adversely affect the cost of care, the quality of care and a patient's ability to access care. So, how is it being addressed? Several years ago the The AAMC issued a challenge.

"Increase class size so they could help address the shortage," Thompson said.

It's a plan that seems to be working. Since that time, medical schools have increased enrollment by nearly 30 percent.

But, that's not enough. Thompson said it will still take years before the impact on health care can be measured.

"Medical school is four years and the shortest residency program is three years. Some are as long as eight (years),” she said.” So, there is that tremendous lag before you actually see an increase in the physician pool.”

The medical profession may be turning to technology to fill the gaps.

“So, can we with a limited number of physicians who are strategically placed meet the health care needs of a greater community? Tele-medicine is certainly one way that can be done,” Thompson said.

CMU in Mount Pleasant has graduated three classes of medical students since 2013 when the first students were admitted. The next class graduates in May 2020.

