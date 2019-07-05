Local doctors seeing more illnesses due to extreme heat

It's been nearly 2 weeks that mid-Michigan has seen above average temperatures. Some days even spiking past 90 degrees.

While many do have air conditioning, for those who don't, doctors say it can become dangerous and even deadly.

"Once the temperatures go up, we start to see an increase in patients coming in for not only heat related illness, but even sunburn or injuries related to the nice weather that's out," said Dr. Brad Blaker with McLaren Bay Region.

One of the biggest tips of beating the heat, is simply to stay indoors in the air conditioning. But not everyone has that option.

Doctors say there are still a few things you can do to cool down your home during a hot spell.

"Air circulation is paramount. Even if you don't have AC- have a fan or something to circulate the air, kind of move it around," said Blaker. "That will help cool it down some."

Doctors say one of the most common conditions they treat during temperature spells like these is dehydration.

"Unless you have a medical reason why you shouldn't be drinking fluids. Remember; fluids, fluids, fluids. That will help cool you down as well," said Blaker.

Dr. Blaker says, while during these temperatures, while you will want to go outside to enjoy the sun, it's best to stay indoors and not do anything too physically exhausting.

If you are feeling dizzy or faint in the sun, it's best to seek medical help.