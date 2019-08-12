Doctors share stories of setbacks and triumph to encourage young people

(8/12/19) - Three young doctors who say they beat the odds brought their encouraging message to Saginaw.

They were the keynote speakers at an event, Sunday, at Victorious Ministries.

The authors introduced their book, 'Pulse of Perseverance.'

It tells the story of how, as minorities, they overcame challenges to become doctors.

"There's no particular way that success looks like. We don't fit the mold of board certified physicians and we're showing kids, not only kids, but we're showing the world that the narrative has to change," said Dr. Pierre Johnson, author of 'Pulse of Perseverance.'

The three doctors met as students at Xavier University of New Orleans.

They are also behind the non-profit, Pulse of Perseverance. It seeks to support youth through inspirational speaking, mentorship, and scholarships.

According to statistics, about five percent of U.S. doctors are black.

