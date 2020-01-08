Documents reveal Mark David Latunski's long pattern of disturbing behavior

(1/8/2020) - Mark David Latunski will undergo court-ordered psychological testing for the fifth time before more court proceedings in the case of Kevin Bacon's murder and mutilation.

"He believes he's named someone else, he believes he is from a royal family out of Wales -- the Thomas Clan," said Doug Corwin, the Shiawassee County public defender assigned to Latunski's case.

Corwin explained to a judge Wednesday morning in court that a psychological evaluation is vital before the case moves forward. The judge granted his request.

Looking through past court cases in Shiawassee County, ABC12 found this will be the fifth time Latunski has been court-ordered to undergo testing and then treatment.

The most recent stems from a case in 2013 involving custody of his children. Latunski was eventually ruled competent in that case, but the charges were dropped.

Before that, he was admitted to the stress unit at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, as his then-wife filed for divorce. Those divorce records detail a long history of mental health issues.

Back in 2010, Latunski was also admitted to Memorial for depression, with a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia and borderline personality traits.

Court documents support that diagnosis. In his ex-wife's plea to prevent Latunski from having any contact with their children, she made a number of claims.

She explained that Latunski thought at one point she tried to poison his well and she wrote that Latunski claimed his boss wanted him to tamper with the products he was designing. He was later fired from that job.

"I knew there was something not right, that his thinking something was wrong, that there was some kind of delusional paranoid delusional," Jamie Arnold said.

He's been married to Latunski since 2015. He told ABC12 that he left his now-estranged husband because he was afraid of him and exhibited what he calls delusional behavior.

"He would say that the neighbor was contaminating our water, that his children were not his children, his family was not his biological family, that I was some leader of some grey green-eyed people, that the world was going to turn upside down," Arnold said.

Bacon's parents told ABC12 at last Monday's arraignment that they think Latunksi is trying to throw them off with the insanity defense. It appears they don't believe Latunski is mentally incompetent.