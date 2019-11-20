Does Pinconning's Mayor live in the city? Residents want to know

There's another controversy in Pinconning, just two months after a city councilman asked the state to appoint a financial manager.

That city councilman is now mayor.

Some in the Bay County community are asking the question, "mayor, where do you live?"

"So my motion is to have a financial manager come in, immediately, and take over the city," is what Gerald Gibson said at city council meeting in September.

Even though the state treasury department was informed of his request, the state didn't take over the city.

A few weeks later, Gibson was appointed mayor of Pinconning. But now, people are questioning if Gibson actually lives in the city limits.

"I think you should be a resident of the city," says Mike Wilson.

Wilson owns a business in Pinconning and believes Gibson doesn't live in the city limits. He made the claim at Monday's city council meeting.

The address given on Gibson's voter registration card is 103 Manitou. Property records show Gibson owns the building, but its not clear if he lives here.

Wilson claims Gibson lives in another township and that Gibson says Pinconning's city charter states to be an elected official one must only pay property taxes in the city.

"If that is, anyone that owns a business or pays a tax in the city limits should be able to run for office," says Wilson.

"Mayor Gibson is a registered voter of the city, he maintains an address in the city, I can't speak to if he actually lives there," says city manager Dawn Hoder.

Hoder had her own bombshell at Monday's meeting by announcing she is leaving the job in January. She says state law trumps the city charter on the residency issue.

"You have to be a resident of the city and a registered voter," says Hoder.

Wilson says he hopes to get Gibson's residency debate on the agenda at the next city council meeting. He believes some city council members, including Gibson, would like to contract for police services and disband its own department.

"We have some board members that have an agenda against police, and as a business owner, and I speak for just about everyone in town, we don't want that to happen," says Wilson.

I could not reach Gerald Gibson for comment.

