Dog found tied to a tree, no food or water

(10/25/19) - He was left cold, alone and hungry. But now the dog is staying at the Clare County Animal Shelter and is getting lots of love.

A Department of Natural Resources conservation officer round the adult pit bull mix tied to a tree in the southern part of the county.

The conservation officer called Clare County Animal Control officers when he saw how badly he was tangled up.

"He was stuck right to the tree, wound himself around and around," said Ruanne Hicks, Animal Control director. "He was left with a bucket that was empty when we go there, and a little bowl that had what appeared to be Ramen Noodles in it."

Hicks said the dog had a red harness on, and a green electrical cord was tied to the harness. The cord was then wrapped around the tree.

They don't know how long he'd been there, but they suspect it'd been several days.

"He's extremely thin, he's got a terrible skin condition. He was loaded with fleas, which I'm assuming have been on there for a long time because of that skin condition. He was very hungry, very thirsty, very scared," Hicks said.

Not surprisingly he is very skiddish, but has bonded with one worker.

Hicks said he's a sweet boy, and showed us how much he loves treats.

She added his time trapped alone in the woods, tied to a tree, didn't have to happen.

The shelter accepts owner surrenders.

Now officers are actively looking for who used to own the dog, and who abandoned him. "They could be charged with a felony for animal cruelty, animal abandonment," Hicks said.

If convicted of those crimes the person could end up in prison.

As for the yet-to-be-named pit bull mix, he's safe and is getting lots of love.

"We're going to keep him here until his health improves, until we follow up on these leads, we're going to get him a little more social, he's terrified right now," Hicks said. "Get some weight on him, get his skin back in condition, and then take it from there."

If you have any information about who left the dog in the woods or who used to own him call the Clare County Animal Control Shelter at 989-539-3221.