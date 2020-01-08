Dog owners targeted in possible gift card scheme

(01/08/20) - A Saginaw County husband and wife believe a cold-hearted person tried to take advantage of them as they search for their beloved dogs.

Diesel and Bear, Jeff and Lisa Koski's 15-month-old dogs, disappeared Dec. 16.

Lisa had just finished walking the dogs when they bolted.

"Heading inside to give them their treats and they just took off through the woods," Lisa Koski said.

The Koskis live in Thomas Township along the Kluck Nursery property. The dogs had never ran off before.

Lisa tried to follow them as they ran.

"Normally you'd hear them running through this, but the geese were so loud," Koski explained. But the brush behind their home was too thick for Lisa to easily keep up.

The Koskis and many others in the Swan Valley community have been searching ever since. "Veterinarian's offices and shelters. I've been to the shelter. Followed up on every lead," Koski said.

The volunteer group Swan Valley Pay It Forward even organized a day-long search for Diesel and Bear.

Signs with Jeff and Lisa's phone numbers are posted in the area, and Lisa has been active on Facebook every day sharing information about their dogs.

Despite all these efforts there has not been a single, credible sighting of Diesel and Bear.

Then on Sunday, Jan. 5, Lisa got what she thought was a promising lead.

"My phone went off with a, 'hello'," Koski said. "I responded, 'hey' and they're like, 'this is to let you know I have your dogs, text me back on how to get them back'. I'm like, 'okay, where and when and how?'"

The person on the other end of the pre-paid cellphone wanted her to buy and send Amazon gift cards before she could get her dogs back.

"I knew it was a scam, but you know, I can see where people can get caught up in that," Koski said. "It really plays on your emotions and I feel like some elderly person that just has a pet and gets this, they would go to any stretch to get their animal back. And how easy is it to get gift card, send to them and then you never see your pet again."

She asked for pictures just to be sure her gut instincts were right, but each time the person had an excuse.

"My phone isn't working, my wife left with my phone to go camping," Koski shared about one of the excuses.

And the person has been persistent. They texted her for three days straight trying to get the gift cards.

The Koskis don't think the person has Diesel and Bear, but believe someone else may have picked them up.

"I just want them to have it in their heart to give, I mean they're my family," Koski said. "They're my babies, I mean my kids are in their 20's. They're what I have here now."

The Koskis have filed a report with the Thomas Township Police Department about the demands made by the person on the cellphone.

Police want to remind you to never money in situations like this.

Needless to say, this has been a rollercoaster for the Koskis.

"You do go through a number of emotions," Koski said. "Anger, being mad, and then you're like sad thinking, 'could they, do they really have them?'"

If you've seen either dog please call Jeff Koski at 989-239-4838 or Lisa Koski at 989-233-3673.