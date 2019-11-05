Dogs quarantined after Bay City woman's death

(11/05/19) - A 41-year-old woman is found dead inside a Bay City home, and an autopsy confirmed her death is the result of the dog bites she received.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety identified the woman as Brandy Joy O'Dell.

Officers were called to a mobile home in the 3200 block of Westshore Drive Friday before 3 p.m. The trailer is in the Westshore Estates Mobile Home Park.

Two dogs, described as pit bull mixes, were removed from the home.

They are being quarantined at the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

"The investigation's still ongoing, and once that's concluded we will be given direction. We'll wait for word from the prosecuting attorney's office, and see as to what determination will be made about the dogs, because right now they're being treated as evidence," explained Craig Goulet, director of Bay County Administrative Services.

The two dogs, which were pets inside the home where O'Dell was found, are behind closed doors away from the other animals at the shelter.

"They're getting fed, taken care of, they're in our care, and they're just in an isolated area of the shelter, but receiving just like every other animal in the shelter," Goulet said.

While the dogs are under quarantine, Bay City detectives are working to piece together what lead up to O'Dell's death. The autopsy does conclude her death was the result of the dog bites.

The state's Dangerous Animals Act, penned in 1988 and put into effect in 1989, ultimately allows for a judge to order an animal deemed dangerous to be euthanized or, "any other action appropriate to protect the public".

"It is very sad and unfortunately we're just waiting just like everyone else to see, you know, where we go from here," Goulet said.

Detectives do not have a timeline as to when the investigation will wrap up.