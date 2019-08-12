Dole recalling bags, containers of fresh spinach

(8/12/2019) - Dole is recalling bags and clamshell containers of fresh baby spinach sold in Michigan and nine other states

A random test by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development showed the presence of salmonella, which can cause a serious illness.

The 6-ounce bags and 10-ounce containers have a Use By date of Aug. 5, so none should be left in stores. The Food and Drug Administration is concerned some people may have some in their refrigerators yet.

Anyone who has the affected spinach should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Call the Dole Consumer Center 24 hours a day at 1-800-356-3111 with any questions about the recall.