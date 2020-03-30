Dollar General offering discount to medical workers, first responders, National Guard

(3/30/2020) - Dollar General is offering a special discount to medical personnel, first responders and National Guard members called up to help fight coronavirus.

If they show their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores nationwide, they are eligible for a 10% discount through April 30.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Dollar General’s CEO Todd Vasos.

Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30, 2020 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer also has committed to offering $35 million worth of bonuses for store and distribution employees nationwide who work there during a six-week period beginning in mid-March.

Dollar General already announced earlier this month that it will close all stores an hour earlier to allow employees more time to clean and restock shelves. Stores are dedicating the first hour of business each morning for senior citizens to shop in a less crowded environment.