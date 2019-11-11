Dollar General opens new store on Carpenter Road in Flint

(11/11/2019) - Dollar General opened a new store on Flint's north side, joining about 30 other locations in Genesee County.

The new location at 1510 E. Carpenter Road opened Monday. A special grand opening event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, featuring prizes and special deals.

The first 50 adult shoppers on Saturday will receive a $10 gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag filled with product samples and free giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General operates nearly 16,000 stores in 44 states, including nearly 30 in Genesee County. The new store employs six to 10 people.