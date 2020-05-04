Dollar Tree shopper accused of wiping face on employee's shirt

(5/4/2020) - Police are looking for a man who wiped his face on a Dollar Tree employee's shirt when she told him shoppers were supposed to wear a mask.

The man entered the Dollar Tree store on North Saginaw Street in Holly around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and was not wearing a mask to cover his nose and mouth, according to the Holly Police Department.

As the man walked past an employee, she told him shoppers were supposed to wear a face covering and signs are posted on the door with that information.

Police say the man was being loud and disruptive when he walked over to the employee. He allegedly told her, "Here, I will use this as a mask," before he wiped his nose and face on her shirt.

Surveillance cameras showed the man leave in a white van, which possibly was a Ford. Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Holly police at 248-634-8221.