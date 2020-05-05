Linden man arrested in Holly Dollar Tree incident, to be arraigned Wednesday

(05/05/2020) -- A 68-year-old Linden man has been arrested following an incident that happened at a Holly Dollar Tree store Saturday afternoon, according to Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh.

Store surveillance footage showed the man using a store clerk's shirt to wipe his nose after being told that he should be wearing a mask.

"He then continued throughout the store loudly stating his displeasure for the policy and then left," Chief Narsh said.

The chief called the behavior both serious and unacceptable, especially since he put other lives in danger. Meanwhile, shoppers at that Dollar Tree were disgusted after hearing what the man did.

"I can't believe people are still doing that to other people. I mean, if you don't care about your own health, you should care about everybody else," said Shawlene Ladd.

"What message is that sending to everyone, to the town, to people, your neighbor," said Bev Susky.

At this point, it's not clear if the man had any sort of mental health problems or if he was positive for COVID-19. The chief is not releasing any more details until the man goes before a judge, which will be Wednesday morning.

"It's still here. this virus hasn't gone away, and we all need to take steps to protect one another, and this is a simple reasonable expectation."