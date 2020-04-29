Domestic violence task force investigator named as cases increase

(4/29/2020) - As the state's 'Stay Safe, Stay Home' order remains, the number of domestic violence cases continues to increase.

For the last year, Genesee County has been working to create a task force aimed at tackling this devastating issue.

Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office named the Sergeant who will lead it.

In front of her parents and young daughter, Collette Newman took on her new role, becoming a Sergeant in the Genesee County Sheriff's Office

“Sergeant Newman was specifically chosen because of her bedside manner as a medic. She knows how to handle people in crisis, she's been battle-tested, she's on our tactical team, she's on our firearms team, she's respected by her peers, she knows how to talk to people,” Sheriff Chris Swanson explained.

This new role was created after Genesee County received what's called a STOP grant. The name of the grant and the mission are the same -- Stop Violence Against Women, specifically sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking.

“I want to be able to help from the very beginning to the very end. You know, even if this spot helps just one person, I think legitimately it'll be worth it,” Sgt. Newman said.

To hold the perpetrator accountable, she’ll investigate, the Prosecutor's Office will bring charges and the YWCA will provide support and resources to the victim.

“Including counseling, advocacy, personal protection orders, safe housing if they need it, as well as rape kit examinations which we perform in our building in our SAFE center,” YWCA CEO, Michelle Rosynsky, explained.

“We can rely on the same people every time, like that was the missing link. And, I think we have that now. And I hope that victims will reach out and be able to get help,” Sgt. Newman added.

The Sheriff said her expertise will extend well beyond the agency on her badge. If any other city or township needs help with a case, the grant allows Sgt. Newman to step in.

“This isn't a Sheriff's show, this is a law enforcement collaboration,” he explained.

And, it’s an effort needed now more than ever.

“We know the longer people are together, the longer there's stress of an anxiety of job placement, job loss, maybe even sickness and death, people start to do this and we want to say stop, there's another option,” Sheriff Swanson said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there is help available during the pandemic.

In Genesee County, the YWCA continues to operate daily. You can call their crisis line 24/7 at 810-238-SAFE.

Or, in Saginaw County, the Underground Railroad staffs its crisis line 24/7. You can call 989-755-0411. Or, text 989-770-8892.

