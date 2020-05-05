Domino's Pizza shops in Mid-Michigan area looking to hire 75 employees

(5/5/2020) - More than 15 Domino's Pizza locations around Flint and Saginaw are looking to hire 75 more workers.

Available positions include delivery drivers, customer service workers, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and the Greater Flint and Saginaw areas are no different,” said Ronnie Asmar, director of operations for the Flint Domino’s franchisee. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino's locations are offering contactless delivery and carryout service during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While many local, state, and federal rules have closed dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Asmar. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”

Anyone interested in applying should see the Domino's hiring website for details.