Dom's Diner, Captain Coty's team up to feed Hurley and McLaren Flint staff

(4/10/2020) - Two Flint businesses who are teaming up to send a big thank you their way in the form of a home-cooked lunch for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dominic Berishaj shows off some of the 200 lunches Dom's Diner and Captain Coty's in Flint donated to staff at Hurley Medical Center and McLaren Flint Hospital.

Dom's Diner on Corunna Road and Captain Coty's on Ballenger Highway prepared 200 chicken salads for nurses and doctors at Hurley Medical Center and McLaren Flint Hospital.

"These nurses are on the front line risking their lives every day," said Dominic Berishaj, who owns Dom's Diner. "They still have lives just like us that are at risk, yet they still choose to have our backs."

Each box was decorated with hearts, pictures or other messages to the health care professionals working around the clock. They read: "You are amazing, we need you, God bless, thank you so much, stay safe and keep smiling."

Berishaj hopes the free lunch serves as a reminder for all the staff members that their efforts and sacrifices are appreciated.

"So from the bottom of my heart I wanna tell all of you guys thank you very much," he said.