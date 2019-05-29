Donlan’s Fish & Seafood marks 105 years in business

(5/29/2019) - For more than a century, Donlan's Fish & Seafood market in Flint has been the go-to place for many in the community.

"We appreciate the fact that our customers like good quality fish and seafood,” said owner Mike Donlan.

All its seafood is shipped from states like Florida and Alaska.

“Everything we bring in is direct so it's the best quality available,” Donlan said.

The market opened in downtown Flint in 1914 by Donlan’s great-grandfather. Thirty-five years later the business was moved to where it stands currently near Corunna Road and Stocker Avenue.

"As a fourth-generation family member it does feel good,” Donlan said.

Just a week ago, he got an expected call from Flint's deputy director of economic development.

"She mentioned that Mayor Weaver realized that we were in business over here in Flint 105 years,” Donlan said.

Mayor Karen Weaver stopped by the market Wednesday to thank Donlan for serving the community and presented him with something special.

"It was a really nice morning, they presented the proclamation and the mayor read it,” he said. "It's appreciated by family and myself.”

Donlan said it's a big deal because most businesses in Flint don't last very long.

"It feels good. It's the food business, so it's day in and day out,” Donlan said. "We're just going to continue doing what we do.”

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.