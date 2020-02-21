'Don't be naive': Fake check scams on the rise in Genesee County

(02/21/2020) - A Mid-Michigan business was almost scammed out of $1,500 in a fake check scheme.

The scammer reached out, asking for a painting job. When the amount they sent was much higher than it should've been, it raised a red flag.

Melissa Hoye and her husband own a painting company, Flawless Painting. They received an inquiry through e-mail about painting an office in Genesee County.

The quote Melissa Hoye sent was $800, but she received $2500.70 in a sealed envelope from UPS instead, raising a red flag.

Hoye says she e-mailed the scammer, who told her she wants her to purchase supplies and factor the labor. Then, she asked her to send back the remainder of the balance.

Instead, Hoye took the check to the bank to have a teller take a look at it. They told her that the check looks legitimate, and she could have deposited it.

"The only thing that actually saved us is that they have a database to where they can pull up the routing numbers associated with these checks, and it pulled up fourteen different accounts through just my bank alone that had been deposited and returned as fraudulent," Hoye said.

Hoye says had she taken the bait, she would've been out $1,500, which would be a big dent for her small business.

"That's our livelihood. That's for my family. That's what we live off of, so that was very scary," she said.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson says even though you can't tell the check is a fake, you can still call a bluff.

"If you don't expect it, if it seems like it's a surprise, if they're asking for money back and you keep a portion, it's a scam," he said.

He says it happens every day, so don't be naive.

"Everybody that goes to work hard every day, they do what they need to do to be successful. There's an equal element out there doing the exact same thing to take advantage of all of us hardworking people," Swanson said.

Swanson added to be extra cautious of when you're receiving a check. For example, if the timing or amount is off, your lucky day could quickly become your unlucky accident.