'Don't blame yourself': Nassar survivor shares powerful message with UM doctor whistleblowers

(02/28/20) - The brave individuals who confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar for years of sexual abuse have become an inspiration to others with similar stories.

"I spoke up again by letter in 2018 after hearing an NPR story about the MSU gymnasts, women who I am in awe of. Once again the University of Michigan ignored me," said Tad Deluca.

Deluca alerted his wrestling coach to sexual abuse he says he encountered at the hands of now deceased former University of Michigan physician Dr. Robert Anderson in 1975 in the form of a letter.

His initial cries for help were ignored, and decades later he found himself inspired to speak out again after hearing the Nassar survivors tell their truth.

Survivor Grace French is one of them who is now continuing to use her story to help others.

French grew up right outside of East Lansing where Nassar practiced osteopathic medicine for decades. She was 12-years-old when she first visited him in 2007 and continued to see him through 2014.

"I saw him for those years and was abused at every appointment," French said.

She can relate to ex-wrestlers Tad Deluca, Andy Hrovat and Thomas Evashevski.

"I've been able to start processing the trauma that I had when I initially accepted my identity as a victim and then a survivor," French said.

Deluca spoke publicly for the first time Thursday. The three men are a part of a growing number of former UM students claiming that they were sexually abused by the late Dr. Anderson decades ago.

RELATED: Nassar survivors inspired former wrestler to continue fight to expose alleged sex abuse by late U of M doctor

French, too, was abused as a young athlete on her way to becoming a professional dancer.

"It was a love and a passion of mine, and I'm sure with these men it was the same," she said. "I think that puts all athletes in a really tough position where authority can take advantage."

But in the last couple of years she's started a new journey of healing, thanks in part to her community of sister survivors.

"I think having those women in my community have been an incredible asset," French said.

French offers this advice to the men who are now finding their voice.

"I would say don't be afraid to lean on your community. Don't blame yourself for what happened. This was not your fault and work toward finding your healing journey no matter what that is," French said.

Another part of her healing journey has been through advocacy.

The UM alum founded a nonprofit called The Army of Survivors that fights for the rights of sexual violence victims in sport.

Several colleges and universities have been under fire for their handling of sexual misconduct on campus and for ultimately failing to protect students.

Recent investigations at the University of Minnesota, Ohio State University, MSU, and now UM, illustrate a disturbing connection when it comes to student athletes, in particular.

Attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel along with Attorney James White have represented over 60 Nassar survivors.

Together they're representing some accusers in the Dr. Anderson case.

"We think of them as strong people who are pushing through sometimes pain and discomfort, and they're training hard, but those same qualities can actually put them in a more vulnerable position with a doctor or a treatment provider," Simpson Tuegel said.

She says student athletes put their comfort last and their health first in order to excel in their sport.

Tuegel believes there could be hundreds of victims due to the length of time Dr. Anderson was employed at the University.

She also encourages any victims to talk to a counselor and seek legal advice.

