WATCH: Doorbell camera catches tornado spawned by Dorian destroying house

A North Carolina family knows the moment a tornado ripped apart their home because they watched it happen through their doorbell camera.

A Ring doorbell camera caught the destruction of a house on Emerald Isle in North Carolina. This is the photo taken of that home by a neighbor. (Source: Kenneth Romine/CNN)

You can see the wind and rain whipping past the camera as a tornado wrecks this home on North Carolina's Emerald Isle.

Jason Sawyer and his wife say the camera went offline, so they went onto 'Ring' to see what happened.

The video showed a tornado pummeling the house - one of 24 that came from Hurricane Dorian.

Fortunately, the couple wasn't there when all of this happened.

Good thing, considering the tornado ended up lifting this house off the ground before the camera went down.

Neighbors sent photos that show the house is a goner.

The Sawyers can't go back to inspect the damage for themselves until the bridge to the island reopens.

