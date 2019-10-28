Doorbell camera shows suspected drunk driver smashing into parked cars

Neighbors say the sound of screeching tires alerted them that something was about to happen early Monday morning.

Dramatic video out of Pennsylvania shows a high-speed crash early Monday morning. (Source: KYW/CNN)

An entire block in a small town outside of Philadelphia was startled from their sleep as a car crashed, banged and smashed into seven parked cars.

One resident’s Ring doorbell camera captured the wild scene.

With all the crash sounds, Alyssa Micken and her pup, Buddy, dashed to the windows.

"It was enough that he jumped up and was crying and we just were, it was very startling," Micken explained.

State police said they had a brief interaction with the driver, but for unknown reasons, he sped off, blew a stop sign and then lost control.

“After that, he got out of the car, he ran for a little bit down the road, stumbled into a couple of these cars before falling onto the ground," Micken recalled.

Pete Gamble and his girlfriend can be seen coming out on the porch moments after the chain-reaction wreck.

"I'm honestly still in shock. It's very shocking. It's a pretty quiet neighborhood. I moved in February and we haven't had anything close to this happen," Gamble said.

Police say the driver, 30-year-old Kyle Sims, did not suffer serious injuries, but authorities said he resisted arrest.

Sims is facing charges including aggravated assault and DUI.

He is behind bars, held on a $50,000 bond.

