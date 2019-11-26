Dorothy Zehnder of Bavarian Inn celebrating 98th birthday

(11/26/2019) - Dorothy Zehnder of Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn is getting ready to celebrate her 98th birthday next week.

She has been working at the Bavarian Inn for 70 of those years -- more than half of the iconic restaurant's 130-year history. As she nears the century mark, Zehnder is showing no signs of slowing down.

Her birthday is Dec. 1.

“Our mother views our guests as friends,” said Bill Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. “She has been truly touched in the past by birthday greetings and well wishes, and I know she’ll appreciate them even more this year.”

Fans can send her birthday greetings by emailing events@bavarianinn.com.