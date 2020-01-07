Dort Federal Credit Union starts 2020 with a new name

(1/7/2020) - Dort Federal Credit Union is changing its name after converting from a federal to a state chartered institution.

Beginning Jan. 1, the credit union became Dort Financial Credit Union. Membership now is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Michigan.

Current members can keep their existing account numbers, checks and credit cards. Signage and other cosmetic changes to branches and offices are under way to reflect the new name.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to grow the credit union and expand our financial products and service offerings to the entire state,” said President and CEO Vicki Hawkins.

Dort Financial Credit Union is based in Grand Blanc Township with 10 branches around Mid-Michigan. It serves 95,000 members and has naming rights to the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, which is home of the Flint Firebirds.