Dort Highway closed after fire at Marathon terminal

(3/25/2020) - A stretch of Dort Highway is closed after a fire broke out at the Marathon Flint Terminal in Genesee Township.

The fire was reported around 5:35 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Dort Highway near Coldwater Road. The onsite fire suppression system went off, spraying all over the facility.

It was not immediately clear what caught fire and how it started. An environmental crew was on the scene to help cleanup the incident.

North Dort Highway remained closed after 7 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.