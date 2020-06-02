Dort Highway construction begins Monday in Flint with reduction in lanes

(6/2/2020) - A 2.5-mile stretch of Dort Highway will look different when the Michigan Department of Transportation completes a construction project that begins Monday.

Dort Highway between Coldwater and Mt. Morris roads will be completely rebuilt for $4.9 million, including joint repairs, shoulder reconstruction, curb and gutter replacement and signal modernization.

MDOT also plans to shrink the number of travel lanes from four down to three. Dort Highway currently has two travel lanes for northbound and southbound, but will change to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane.

MDOT says the new lane configuration is designed to reduce the number of rear-end and sideswipe collisions along that stretch of Dort Highway.

Lane restrictions will be in effect beginning Monday until the project is completed in October. One lane of travel will be open in each direction at all times, MDOT says.