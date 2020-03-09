Dow Event Center repairs, improvements on Saginaw primary ballot

SAGINAW (WJRT) (3/9/2020) - In addition to the presidential primary race, there may be some local issues on your ballot too.

That includes in Saginaw County, where a downtown staple needs some major work.

The Dow Event Center, an anchor point for downtown Saginaw that not only draws crowds but pumps crucial money into the local economy, is going to the voters for the cost of much-needed repairs and improvements.

“This is all about community and continuing the positive momentum that’s taking place right now in Saginaw County,” explains Anthony R.V. Taylor, who is leading the push to get the millage request passed.

The Event Center is hoping to keep up that momentum and reaching out to taxpayers to renew and increase its millage.

On the ballot as locals head to the polls Tuesday, a vote to double funding from levels approved in 2010 from .225 mills to .45 mills for a total of more than $22-million through 2030.

“This is the number one driving force of traffic to downtown Saginaw and has been that number one driving force since 2001,” says Taylor.

Though it isn’t clear from the roar of the crowd at the average Saginaw Spirit game, parts of the near 50 year old complex have seen better days.

“A good friend of mine always says it’s like buying a 1972 car off the street and trying to drive it to California,” says General Manager Jon Block.

“You just pray that you’ll get there… These two items are critical over the next year. They need to occur.”

Its original 1970s parking ramp is riddled with potholes on both the floor and on the ceiling, a leaky roof also needs a full overhaul and a laundry list of other projects now threatens to put a damper on the entire operation.

“None of which are glamorous,” explains Block. “They’re all very guts, machinery, mechanical-type upgrades that need to happen in this old aging building.”

The cost to the owner of a roughly $100-thousand home would be just over two dollars.

As for what happens if voters shoot the plans down…

“As a taxpaying citizen, you have a stake in this,” argues Taylor. “When you look at the spillover effects of not having a positive arts and culture community, it’s really difficult to continue positive momentum in progression.”

ABC 12 will be sure to keep you posted both on air and online as results begin to pour in Tuesday night.

